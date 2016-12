COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — McDivitt Law Firm is once again offering free rides home from New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The law firm will pick up the tab for cab rides in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The rides will be available from 10 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday. Rides are available only to homes, not to other drinking locations.

To take advantage of the offer in Colorado Springs, call Yellow Cab of Colorado Springs at 719-777-7777. In Pueblo and Pueblo West, call City Cab of Pueblo at 719-543-2525. Just tell them your ride home is on McDivitt.