FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 47-year-old David Bedford Havens of Pueblo.

Havens is wanted on felony warrants for vehicular eluding, obstruction, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and multiple other traffic violations.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches, 185 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know his whereabouts, contact Dispatch at 719-784-3411 and press 1 or contact Crimestoppers at 719-275-STOP.