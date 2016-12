COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are warning that potential thieves could be using your trash to target your home.

They say those empty boxes you’re throwing out from the holiday gifts you received over the weekend could be advertising the valuables you have in your home, encouraging crooks to try and break in.

Police say it’s best to hide those boxes by breaking them down.

You can completely rip them apart – or cover up the labels.

The easiest option is to fold them all into a dark-colored garbage bag, officials say.

Police also recommend taking them to a dumpster or recycling facility away from your home.

Adding a security system and taking advantage of your neighborhood watch groups can also help deter criminals.