MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — El Paso County Commissioners unanimously voted to turn Rainbow Falls Recreation Area into a historic site.

The area is located just west of Manitou Springs and includes a portion of the old Ute Pass wagon trail.

“It is vandalism,” said Sallie Clark, an El Paso County Commissioner for District 3. “It is damaging and it is something that we want to get under control.”

Starting in the coming months, Rainbow Falls will undergo several repairs and enhancements in hopes of restoring the site back to its natural beauty.

“Folks used to bring families up here by covered wagon and picnic at the bottom of the falls,” said Clark. “We want this to not only be a beautiful place but a family friendly site where you would feel comfortable bringing your children.”

“You know these things have been around for millions of years and they should be preserved and it should be a historic landmark and it should be protected,” said Timothy Watson, a Manitou Springs resident.

Controlling park hours, increasing security and removing all the graffiti on the bridge and surrounding rock formations are part of the long term plan — a plan worth $500,000.

“Part of it will come from the federal government, part of it comes from the county, the state has chipped in as part of the bridge project,” said Clark.

This is all in hopes that people will appreciate the historic significance of the area.

“When you see all the damage of just the rock formations, this is just really a travesty that this has happened and I realize it’s a culture that’s happened over time but we hope to change that,” said Clark.

“Rocks are so beautiful the way they are that we don’t have to go in and deface them and put our mark on them,” said Watson.

The park is scheduled to re-open sometime next year.

When the park does open, the county has made it clear there will be security there to monitor the area and deter people from defacing it.