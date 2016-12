COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Loaf ‘N Jug in Colorado Springs early Wednesday.

It happened just before 1 a.m. at the convenience store located at 3705 Drennan Road.

Witnesses told police the suspect threatened the clerk with a bottle and demanded money. The clerk gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene.

There were no reported injuries, according to authorities.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his mid to late 30s with a heavy build. He left in an older model gold sedan.

If you have any information, contact CSPD.