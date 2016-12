COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Planned Parenthood has seen an increase in donations following the election.

The Guardian reports the organization received more than $300,000 in donations since November 8.

That number is around 40 times its normal rate.

About half of the donors were millennials, and about 70 percent were first-time donors to Planned Parenthood.

You’ll recall Donald Trump made a series of conflicting statements on abortion during his presidential campaign, and Vice President-elect Mike Pence is staunchly pro-life.

Following the presidential election, supporters of Planned Parenthood launched a social media campaign urging people to donate to the organization.