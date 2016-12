A man who claimed he was shot by his wife on Christmas night in Manitou Springs has now been arrested.

Manitou Springs police say the original story told by Kevin Murphy was inaccurate. He claimed his wife shot him in the leg through a door and left the home. Investigation revealed that Murphy attacked and choked his wife, after which she hid in the bathroom. While in hiding, she heard two gunshots, then opened the bathroom door to find that Murphy had shot himself in his right leg.

According to police, Murphy called 911, claiming his wife shot him through the bathroom door. While he was on the phone, she left the residence. Murphy was arrested on a charge of first degree assault.