The former El Paso County Sheriff and his two co-defendants have filed a notice of claims to sue the county.

According to a source close to the case, ex-Sheriff Terry Maketa, former Undersheriff Paula Presley and former Commander Juan San Agustin filed the claims in November. The claims state the intent of the three to countersue a couple dozen potential defendants.

The source says the notice of claims were served on the Board of County Commissioners, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the 18th Judicial District Attorney. Numerous individuals within those agencies are also named as defendants, including current Sheriff Bill Elder and 4th Judicial DA Dan May.

Maketa and Presley were indicted in May, accused of coercing a woman to recant her claim that a deputy had punched her in a domestic dispute. Maketa also is charged with threatening to end a multi-million contract with the jail health care provider unless the company fired an employee.

San Agustin is charged with second-degree kidnapping and false imprisonment.