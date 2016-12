PUEBLO, Colo — The Pueblo city council voted unanimously to allow recreational marijuana stores to be in the city.

This came after stalling for several years and finally letting voters decide once and for all.

There will be only 8 stores in Pueblo.

The owners will have to pay licensing fees and only be able to have a store in certain areas.

They’ll also bring in a lot of tax revenue for the city.

People are definitely split on this issue.

“Now the government is now becoming a drug dealer, all because of the tax money they could get. What do they think about the crime rate going high in pueblo because of this,” said Pueblo resident Dolly Grout.

Some people don’t agree that recreational pot contributes to rising crime rates.

“Crime happens really with the real drugs. Meth, heroin, which is a big epic here in Colorado, especially in Pueblo,” said Laura Garcia.

While people debate, what does this mean for the city?

“Certainly means increased revenue. It means increase police, fire, public safety,” said Pueblo City Councilman Bob Schilling.

The Arkansas River will be the boundary line for where some of these recreational pot stores will be.

There will be four north of the river and four south of the river to go along with some other strict guidelines.

“There are boundary limits that are set by the state and us,” said Schilling.

That means no shops within 300 hundred feet of housing, 500 hundred feet of rehab facilities, and 1000 feet from schools.

No matter which side of the debate people are on, they’re thinking of the city.

“They push this marijuana to the city, where our kids are growing. Thinking marijuana is ok. It’s never ok. It was never ok in my time,” said Grout.

“I think it’s great for the city, the tax revenue goes right back into the city. That’s great for our children and schools and everything else our tax money goes to,” said Garcia.

It will cost $15,000 for someone to get a license.

Those will be given out in March of 2017.

The city anticipates bringing in anywhere from $800,000 to $1.3 million in taxes every year to the city because of this change.