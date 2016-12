PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a three-car crash that resulted in multiple injuries on I-25 near milepost 91 in Pueblo County.

It happened Monday just before 7:30 p.m.

Troopers say a 2001 Ford Focus was traveling southound in the left lane of northbound I-25 while a 2010 Nissan Murano was traveling northbound in the left lane ahead of a 2012 Ford Raptor.

As the Murano and Raptor were approaching the Focus, the Focus steered to its left and entered the southbound lane.

Troopers say the Murano steered to its left and its right side sideswiped the right side of the Focus. The Raptor steered to its right and its front end collided with the front of the Focus.

After impact, the Focus rotated clockwise and entered the center median, where it came to rest on its wheels, officials say. The Murano also entered the center median and overturned before it came to rest in the median on its right side.

Troopers say the Raptor continued north, traveled off the the eastern road edge and continued northeast before it came to rest on its wheels.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a 28-year-old man from Manassa, was wearing his seatbelt but suffered life-threatening injuries. He was flown to a Colorado Springs hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Nissan, 31-year-old Miguel Casas-Fernandez of Aurora, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Nissan’s passengers, 27-year-old Ana Estrada-Enriquez, 20-year-old Miguel Mendoza-Ceballos and a one-year-old infant, were also transported to a local hospital for treatment. All passengers were wearing their seatbelts and the infant was in a child restraint system.

The driver of the Ford Raptor, 53-year-old Barry Luecker of Anchorange, Alaska, was wearing his seatbelt and suffered moderate injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Earlier Monday evening, a vehicle matching the Ford Focus’ description was seen traveling south on the interstate’s northbound lanes near milepost 109.

Officers rushed to the area, but they say the vehicle had likely exited the interstate before they arrived.

At this time, officials say alcohol use is suspected as a contributing factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses to the crash or the wrong-way vehicle who have not already spoken with an officer are asked to contact Trooper Eric Zachareas via email at Eric.Zachareas@state.co.us or call the Pueblo Regional Communications Center at 719-544-2424.