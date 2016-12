FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Two suspects have been arrested after they were caught breaking into cars and stealing personal items in a Fountain neighborhood Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 7600 block of Dobbs Drive after reports of two men breaking into cars in the area.

Police say the two suspects fled the area after they were confronted by a resident in the area and were later found in a red Ford pickup truck at the Kum & Go on Fountain Mesa Road.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Anthony Baeza and a juvenile after finding they were in possession of items reported stolen in the car break-ins.

Baeza has been booked into the Criminal Justice Center for theft, first degree criminal trespass, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful possession of a schedule IV substance.

The juvenile has been booked into Spring Creek for criminal trespass auto, theft and minor in possession. His name and photo are not being released at this time.

Authorities are reminding residents to lock all cars and doors to homes and garages, as these crimes are primarily acts of opportunity. Citizens are also advised to not store valuables such as money, wallets, purses, phones, computers, jewelry and other electronic devices in cars.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Fountain Police Department at 719-382-8555 or leave an anonymous tip on the Investigations Division Tip Line at 719-382-6956.