PUEBLO, Colo. — Three Safe Streets criminals have been arrested.

Michael Martinez, 19, had a warrant for contempt of court with no bond, which include the following charges: robbery two counts of at-risk robbery, vehicular eluding, aggravated motor vehicle theft and at-risk assault / reckless injury.

Larry Cline, 39, had a felony warrant for motor vehicle theft with a bond of $15,000. He also had a no bond warrant for failure to appear on charges of driving with a revoked license and driving under the influence.

Jerry Ponce, 35, had a no bond felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon and a second felony warrant for failure to appear for charges of burglary and assault with a bond of $50,000. He also had a misdemeanor no bond warrant for crimes against public order which included obstruction of telephone service, assault, harassment, menacing and child abuse-negligence.

The Safe Streets program has made 58 arrests resulting in a 75 percent arrest rate to date.