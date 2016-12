COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a suspect stole items from a Sears store, then threatened to shoot an employee who confronted him about the situation.

It happened just after 8 p.m. at the store located in the 2000 block of Southgate Road.

Officers were dispatched to the store after a caller reported someone with a weapon.

An investigation revealed that the suspect took store items and fled without paying.

Police say an employee confronted the suspect in the parking lot and was able to recover the stolen items. A verbal argument followed, and the suspect pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the employee and threatened to shoot him.

No shots were fired and the suspect left the area in an unknown vehicle, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.