PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Looking for somewhere to recycle that Christmas tree after the new year?

If you live in Pueblo County, you can drop off your trees at no cost starting Wednesday, January 4 until Saturday, January 14 at Vision Recycled Aggregate located at 195 Vision Lane off east 4th Street.

Trees can be dropped off Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The site is closed on Sundays.

All decorations, wires, tree stands and/or nails must be removed from the tree prior to drop off.

Wreaths and garlands are not accepted.

As an added bonus, you can pick up free chips / mulch on a first come/ first served basis after noon on Monday, January 16.

Cash donations are welcome for both tree drop off and mulch pick up.

If you’d like more information, contact the Pueblo City-County Health Department at 583-9901.