Tonight we’re featuring the Energy Resource Center, whose mission is to make the world more energy-efficient whether you can afford the upgrades or not.

It’s the first non-profit weatherization agency in the nation to install solar in homes – and it’s all free for those who qualify.

If you do qualify, the Energy Resource Center does a full assessment of your home.

Then they get to work – fixing or replacing furnaces, water heaters, refrigerators, lighting and even insulating an entire home.

It’s all to protect people from the cold and from the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“If you’re a single mom and you have two teenage boys and you’re just trying to survive in life, if you’re paying at $300 to $400 a month energy bill that’s a crushing burden for a family,” said an official with the center.

The Energy Resource Center can afford to do this through grants and campaigns like Give.

Because paying customers can hire them, the profits go to help your neighbors in need.

>> Learn more and Give! at indygive.com.