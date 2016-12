Related Coverage Give!: Victory Service Dogs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — FOX21 and the Colorado Springs Independent are teaming up once again for this year’s Indy Give Campaign, hoping to raise money for organizations in the region that are out making a difference in our community.

Today we are featuring Colorado Springs Youth Sports and the El Pomar Youth Sports Park which has 58 acres with 18 playing fields – 9 for baseball and softball and 9 primarily for soccer and lacrosse.

Executive Director, Steve Czarnecki said, “Every year we have more than 110,000 annual player visits and we’ll see more than 300,000 people come to the park including parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters, cousins, anyone who is coming to watch young people of the Pikes Peak Region enjoy athletic activities.”

Colorado Springs Youth Sports manages the El Pomar Youth Sports Park. Their main goal is to provide safe and affordable playing opportunities for kids.

“We believe strongly that sports participation is so valuable to development of young people throughout the region and everything from teamwork to perseverance to commitment, time management and so on. There’s lots of great attributes to being involved with sports as a young person,” said Czarnecki.

Most of their funds come from usage fees for leagues to rent the fields plus any grant money they may receive, however to continue getting kids on the field and exposing them to these skills, the non-profit organization could use your help.

Czarnecki said, “We’re planning to use Indy Give funds to upgrade our technology here at the park including our website and in particular bringing Wi-Fi to our facility to help coaches and parents stay connected while they’re here and be able to use the internet as a teaching tool to the young people and their sports programs.”

