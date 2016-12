COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs can now add ‘caring’ to its long list of accolades.

Analysts at WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities across three dimensions:

Caring for the community

Caring for the vulnerable

Caring in the workforce

They then evaluated those dimensions using 32 relevant metrics – such as percentage of sheltered homeless people to percentage of income donated to charity – graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the highest level of caring.

Finally, the overall score for each city based on its weighted average across all metrics was calculated and the cities were ranked.

Here are the top 10 cities:

Madison, Wisconsin, Lincoln, Nebraska Virginia Beach, Virginia Boise, Idaho Honolulu, Hawaii Anchorage, Alaska Colorado Springs, Colorado Chesapeake, Virginia Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania St. Paul, Minnesota

>> View the entire Top 100 list here.