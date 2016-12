COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department had a lot of positives in 2016.

Chief Ted Callas says firefighters responded to 3.5 percent more calls this year.

They also expanded their community response teams to better serve the community’s growing mental health needs.

The department was also able to expand with the opening of station 22 on the city’s north side.

They plan to add as many as 12 new firefighters to staff this firehouse.

Meantime, the Colorado Springs Police Department is pointing out how much their social media outreach has expanded.

The department hired a social media manager and added an Instagram to their social platforms.

They’re also expanding on both Facebook and Twitter, getting information out to all demographics and age groups as soon as possible.

“The ability for us to send messages out and for individuals to message us back on issues that they might have and needing answers to,” said Lieutenant Howard Black.

CSPD is also proud of graduating 43 recruits from its training academy this year, with 45 more enrolled and set to graduate in 2017.