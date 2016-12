COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Right now, Starbucks is rolling out some new flavors for 2017 as part of their Tuxedo Collection.

The new flavors include a Mocha Hot Chocolate Frappuccino, with each drink featuring a mocha and white chocolate sauce topped with whipped cream and a mocha drizzle.

Prices of these drinks vary between location but are akin to the prices of their typical specialty drinks. The 12 oz. Tuxedo Mochas and Frappuccinos cost between $4.25 and $4.45, and a 12 oz. Hot Chocolate costs around $3.25 to $3.45.

The drinks are available now until January 1.