COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Christmas is now over – what to do with that tree?

For a suggested minimum donation of $5 per tree, you can drop off yours and even pick up free mulch at multiple locations across Southern Colorado all the while supporting Colorado Springs Youth Sports.

Trees and donations will be accepted at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends of December 31 to January 1 and January 7 to 8:

Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road and Old Denver Highway)

Falcon Trailhead (SW of Woodmen Road and McLaughlin Road)

Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Boulevard and Montarbor Drive)

Sky Sox Stadium (Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard)

Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road and 30th Street)

Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue and Union Boulevard)

Additionally, you can visit Rocky Top Resources located at 1755 East Las Vegas Street on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from December 27 to 30 and January 3 to 31.

You must remove all decorations from your trees before drop-off.

Mulch is available while supplies last from TreeCycle sites when open. You must load your own mulch at all sites other than Rocky Top Resources, where equipment-loaded mulch will be available.

Colorado Springs Youth Sports is a charitable non-profit organization that operates the El Pomar Youth Sports Park. All donations received benefit youth in the area.

