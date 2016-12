COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after a single-vehicle crash early Monday, leaving one person with serious injuries.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on I-25 and the Martin Luther King Bypass.

Police say medical personnel on scene were treating a 27-year-old male passenger who was later transported to Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

There were no other occupants of the vehicle at the scene when law enforcement arrived, officials say.

Hospital staff determined that the passenger sustained serious bodily injury as a result of the accident, according to authorities.

The driver of the vehicle involved – a 2001 Mitsubishi SUV – has been identified as 29-year-old Ryan Teeple. He was arrested on felony and misdemeanor traffic charges.

Police say alcohol and excessive speed appear to be factors in the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.