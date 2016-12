MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday.

According to authorities, the man called police around 9:30 p.m. saying his wife had shot him in the leg.

Police confirmed this story a short time later. He is currently at a local hospital where he is receiving treatment for a non-life threatening injury.

The woman involved has been detained, police say. There were no other parties involved and police say they believe this was a domestic-related incident.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the names of those involved are not being released.