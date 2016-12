CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Officials are responding to a brush fire burning southwest of Cañon City Monday afternoon.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is burning on Forest Service land.

As a result, Forest Service officials will be working this fire, monitoring it overnight and planning to send crews in the morning.

Officials are advising the public to make sure phones are registered with the city’s emergency notification system.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.