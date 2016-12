COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — About a thousand people got a helping hand Saturday at City Auditorium in downtown Colorado Springs.

Springs Rescue Mission hosted their annual Christmas community meal, giving the less fortunate in the Colorado Springs area the chance to enjoy a delicious meal.

“Certainly we do have a variety of people who are going to be coming in who are dealing with homelessness right now, but we also got a whole lot of families who are just trying to make ends meet,” said Stu Davis, community relations director for Springs Rescue Mission. “This is a skinny time of year for them, so to be able to provide a nice meal with their family or friends or whoever to come in and then also for some of the kids to be able to get a gift on their way out.”

The rescue mission gifted over 600 stuffed animals and other presents to children after their meals.