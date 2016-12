COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police are asking for your help locating a wanted person.

Police say 42-year-old Carlo Striffolino is wanted for first degree assault, failure to comply, possession of a controlled substance, violation of a protection order and third degree assault.

Striffolino is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 186 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of “C.Springs 74” on his neck.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.