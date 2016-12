Related Coverage Police looking for suspects who robbed Colorado Springs bank

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a motorcycle/vehicle crash in Colorado Springs Friday night.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Union Boulevard.

Police say a motorcycle driver was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when he collided with a vehicle he was trying to overtake.

The crash caused the motorcyclist to lose control; both the driver and passenger were ejected. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police say the driver suffered serious bodily injuries and the passenger was treated and released.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made at this time. Officials say neither alcohol nor drugs are considered factors in this accident.

Traffic in both directions of Union Boulevard was diverted as police conducted their investigation.

The area as since been reopened in all directions.

The investigation is ongoing.