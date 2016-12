Related Coverage NORAD prepares annual Santa Tracker for Christmas weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Merry Christmas Eve!

Santa is making his way around the world delivering presents to all the good little boys and girls just in time for Christmas.

Thanks to NORAD Santa Tracker, you can follow jolly old Saint Nick on his journey.

Mr. Claus is expected in the Springs Saturday night.

