COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a two-car crash in Colorado Springs.

It happened Friday just before 11:30 a.m. in the area of North Nevada Avenue and Frontage Road to I-25, at the on-ramp for northbound I-25.

Police say the collision involved a marked police vehicle.

Officials say one driver was transported to the hospital for evaluation, while the officer involved was not transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.