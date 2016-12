COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Tis the season for family, friends, food and maybe even some mistletoe.

But during the holidays, a lot of people let their guard down and things can become dangerous.

Home fires and electrical accidents typically increase during the winter holiday season.

Meanwhile, the number one cause of childhood deaths is accidental injury.

Experts are asking you to play it safe this Christmas, especially while cooking.

“One of the favorite things to do during the holidays is to eat and kids love to take party in holiday cooking and baking, but it’s important that we keep them safe,” said Tareka Wheeler with Safe Kids Worldwide. “So it’s important for parents and caregivers to talk to young kids about having a kids-free zone and really staying outside of the kitchen.”

Wheeler says be sure to turn the handles on those pots and pants to the back so kids and pets aren’t able to accidentally pull them down.

Also, never leave anything on the stove unattended.

If you have visitors or are one yourself, keep your purses and luggage closed and safely stored, especially around young children who could get into your stuff and possibly confuse medications for candy.

Those Christmas decorations are pretty to look at, but parents need to also remember they can pose dangers to young kids who are drawn to shiny objects.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends homes with small children should not be filled with sharp or breakable decorations.

They say young kids could swallow or inhale small removable pieces from larger decorations.

It’s recommended to keep any ornaments or decorations that look like food or candy out of reach since young children may not be able to tell the difference.