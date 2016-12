PUEBLO, Colo. — Three people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 25 near Pueblo Thursday night, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 10:35 p.m. about five miles north of Pueblo. Troopers said a Ford F-150 pulling a U-Haul trailer was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the interstate when it collided head-on with a GMC Jimmy.

Troopers said all three people involved died on the scene. The victims have been identified as a 71-year-old man from Washington who was driving the F-150, a 51-year-old woman from Colorado Springs who was driving the Jimmy, and a boy who was a passenger in the Jimmy. The victims’ names have not yet been released.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.