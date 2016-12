PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who robbed a Pueblo 7-Eleven Monday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 4:15 p.m. at the store on West Northern Avenue. Police said the robber was carrying a hammer and threatened the clerk. He left the store with cash, lottery tickets, and Pall Mall cigarettes.

Police said the robber was recognized as a regular customer at the store. He is described as a heavyset Hispanic man in his early to mid 20s.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).