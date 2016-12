COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Bari Snyder has been a wood-turner for nearly 10 years.

“I buy all the materials, I prepare all the pieces, I turn all the pieces and then I finish all the pieces, so it’s just a one man show over here. I’ve tried to teach my kids to be my apprentices, but they don’t want to have anything to do with it,” Snyder said.

Snyder’s pens and pencils had their big debut at the Commonwheel Art Festival in Manitou Springs in 2010, but it wasn’t until this past summer when things picked up for her business, The Perfect Write.

“It just had this momentum and I just couldn’t stop and so, it just felt right to keep going with it. You know, you’d think it would be pretty easy. A lot of people have done lathe work, like in middle school or something, I never did actually,” Snyder said.

So, I thought i’d give it a try myself, but it didn’t end up going as well as I hoped.

“So, what I’ve learned, what it takes to be a decent wood, or wood turner is patience and sharp tools,” Snyder said.

While Snyder works in her garage, she hopes for something a little different in the future.

“I have this beautiful vision of this gorgeous, warm workshop that is not attached to my house. I don’t want to be in a garage, I would love to have my own workshop. And perhaps, maybe that workshop could even have a storefront in it. That would be the goal. But I would like to start branching out more nationally and even internationally,” Snyder said.

Snyder says this has been her busiest holiday season yet.

She has keychains for as low as $10 and fountain pens at $125.

You can follow her on Facebook here or you can check out her website here.

Snyder also offers classes on woodturning. You can contact her at theperfectwritepens@gmail.com