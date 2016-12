COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates’ mission is to create, sustain, and advocate for quality mountain biking experiences in the Pikes Peak region.

More than 20 years worth of their work is seen all over town on many trails you’re probably familiar with, like Chamberlain Trail, Red Rock Canyon, Garden of the Gods, and Palmer Park. Right now, the nonprofit is working on what they call the Missing Link Trail.

“That’s going to connect the Ute Pass trial system, Barr Trail across the Cog and across the face of Pikes Peak and under Lake Moraine into the Jones Park and the Bear Creek Cheyenne Cañon system,” board president Cory Sutela said.

>> Learn more and Give! at indygive.com.