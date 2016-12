PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are looking for a man who is accused of shooting a bondsman Thursday morning.

Police said the shooting happened just before noon in the area of 12th Street and Reading Avenue. The victim, a local bondsman, was hospitalized for his injuries.

Police identified the suspect as Adrian Carrera, 21. Police said he has three warrants for failure to appear on charges related to dangerous drugs, marijuana possession, and traffic offenses.

Carrera is described as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 10 inches and 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He left the scene of the shooting in a white extended cab pickup truck, possibly with tinted windows, gold trim, and dark rims.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).