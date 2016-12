COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for suspects after a carjacking in eastern Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. in the area of Carefree Circle and Murray Boulevard. Police said a woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a Pontiac G6 when a crossover pulled up behind her. The passenger of the crossover walked to the driver’s side of the running Pontiac, got into the car, and drove away. Police said the suspect had a weapon.

The woman was able to get out of the car uninjured.

Police said another man drove the crossover away from the scene.

Officers checked the area, but could not find either vehicle.