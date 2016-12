COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the people who tried to rob a Colorado Springs marijuana dispensary early Thursday morning.

Police said it happened around 3:30 a.m. at a dispensary in the area of North Academy Boulevard and Union Boulevard. When a burglary alarm went off, a security guard went to the business and found evidence of forced entry.

Police reviewed surveillance video and saw that a truck had backed up to the business and the suspects had used a chain to pull the door off the building. The suspects went inside, but were unable to get past the lobby.

No suspects have been arrested.