FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Fountain man shot his son after the son threatened to kill him Wednesday evening, according to police.

It happened around 6 p.m. at a home on Candlestar Loop. Police said the son, 34-year-old Michael Jones, was acting violent and aggressive toward his father and other family members. When Jones threatened to kill his father, the father asked him to leave, but he refused. When Jones advanced on him, the father shot him in the leg.

Officers found Jones in the area of Santa Fe Avenue and Illinois Avenue. He was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. No one else was injured.

Jones is charged with felony second-degree burglary and misdemeanor menacing.

Police said Jones was released from prison in October after serving time for a similar incident in 2011. In that incident, Jones threatened to kill his parents and then fired shots into their home.