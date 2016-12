Related Coverage Colorado Springs police looking for suspects who fired at officers during overnight chase

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested for his involvement in a November 29 crime spree in Colorado Springs.

Police said Christian Terrazas, 19, was arrested Wednesday evening at the South Pointe Apartments at Academy Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive.

Terrazas is accused of shooting at officers during a chase in the early morning hours of November 29. Police said he fired at least two rounds at the officers, hitting their cars. No injures were reported.

Police said Terrazas was also involved in two business robberies and a carjacking that same night.