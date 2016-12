TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after he fired several shots at officers as he led them on a chase in a stolen car Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said around 1 p.m., Cripple Creek police officers tried to pull over a stolen car. The car sped away, headed northbound on Teller County Road 1. A Teller County deputy used sticks to try to stop the car just south of Evergreen Station. As the car passed the deputy, the driver fired several shots at the deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officers followed the car as it turned south onto Teller County Road 11 toward Guffy. The driver continued to fire at the officers while speeding away, according to the sheriff’s office.

The car finally came to a stop after getting three flat tires from the stop sticks.

The driver, 26-year-old Austen Adams, and passenger, 18-year-old Tara Lynn Kennedy Tarasi, were arrested without incident. Police said the suspects had a stolen handgun.

No shots were fired by law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s office. No one was injured.