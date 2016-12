COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Humane Society Of The Pikes Peak Region adopted out more than 900 cats and dogs in 2015.

This year, they’re on track to do just as much.

“This is their Christmas gift, they wanted a dog and as soon as we heard about their promotion we said it’s perfect. That’s the perfect time to get one,” said Elizabeth Soto, who was adopting a dog with her family.

“The holidays are actually a great time to adopt a pet. A lot of people have a couple days off for the holidays, the whole family’s there. So, they can really help get acclimated to their new environment, meeting the other pets,” said Gretchen Pressley, community relations manager of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

If you’re thinking of getting someone a pet as a gift, think about a getting a certificate first.

“You’ll be able to come back anytime, bring the whole family with you and it can still be a surprise for the family for the holidays,” Pressley said.

The humane society says don’t see a lot of pets coming back after being adopted out over the holidays.

“Contrary to popular belief, studies have shown that there is no risk of increased relinquishment if a person receives a pet as a gift,” Pressley said.

But the Humane Society recommends getting pets as gifts to those who have a genuine interest in having a pet and who can properly care for them.

“We’re happy ’cause we came two days ago and they were all gone. They’re flying out of here and today there was one available for us,” Soto said.

You have until Dec. 31st to use that promotion.

Since the promotion started Sunday, 65 cats and 49 dogs have been adopted out.