COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — ‘Tis the season for bright lights and the zoo after dark. Erica Meyer joins us with information about this year’s Electric Safari.

The event is held every night until January 1, except Christmas Eve. It runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. each day, with the last admission sold at 7:30. Tickets range from $6.75 to $9.75. Members get in free.

