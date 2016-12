Related Coverage Police seeking suspects in Colorado Springs carjacking

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the three men who assaulted a driver and took his car Wednesday night.

Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. on El Camino Drive, which is in the area of North Academy Boulevard and Flintridge Drive. The victim told police he was in a parking lot when two men beat him and a third took his car.

Police said the victim sustained minor injuries. Police found the car abandoned about a block away and returned it to the victim.

Another carjacking happened about 20 minutes later in the area of Carefree Circle and Murray Boulevard. Police have not said if the two incidents are related.