COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The demonstration bike lanes on Research Parkway between Austin Bluffs Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive will be removed, the city announced Thursday.

The temporary bike lanes were installed in September as a test. The outside travel lane in each direction was repurposed as a buffered bike lane, reducing traffic in each direction from three lanes to two. During the test, traffic engineers studied the area and city officials asked for public comment to determine whether to make the change permanent.

City officials said the striping and posts will be removed as soon as weather permits. In the meantime, drivers should continue to treat the outside lanes as designated bicycle lanes.

The project had two goals, according to the city: To slow down traffic and to create additional bicycle connections along the corridor.

Traffic engineers determined the lanes did not significantly slow down traffic. The city said they plan to address the speeding issue through traffic enforcement. Traffic engineers also said “the lanes did not get significant use” from bicyclists.

The city said they received about 1,300 responses to an online survey about the project. Of those, 80 percent said they wanted to road to go back to the way it was. About 14 percent said they liked the bike lanes. The rest said they liked the idea, but it needed some changes.

The city also received numerous emails, letters, and phone calls, mostly from people who opposed the project.

>> The traffic engineers’ report can be found on the city’s website.