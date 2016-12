COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — 2016 was a great year for the economy of Colorado Springs, with nearly 7,800 new jobs created.

Unemployment was just under 4 percent.

Home values in our region also increased by nearly 9 percent from 2015, with a 76 percent hike in home sales.

Tourism also saw a nice boost, with hotels filling up faster at a nearly 35 percent higher occupancy from 2013.

Recent developments are also pushing our economy forward.

2017 is already off to a good start, with future projects starting, including the Children’s Hospital and the renovation of South Nevada Avenue.