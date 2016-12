Robbery Suspect in Colorado Springs View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Photos courtesy Colorado Springs Police Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities are asking for your helping identifying and locating a suspect in connection with three drug store robberies in Colorado Springs.

Police say the armed suspect robbed the following drug stores:

November 22: Medicine Shoppe located at 2471 North Union Boulevard

December 5: Village Pharmacy located at 3277 West Carefree Circle

December 20: Medicine Shoppe located at 3159 West Colorado Avenue

According to authorities, the suspect was armed with a handgun and dressed in a hardhat and reflective vest while also carrying a black bag. The first two robberies occurred during lunchtime.

The December 20 robbery happened in the early evening. The suspect was wearing an orange Colorado stocking cap and carrying an orange lunch box.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.