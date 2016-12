COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fostering Hope helps support foster parents in an effort to keep them from burning out.

Research shows foster kids who are able to stay in one home rather than moving several times are more successful. Fostering Hope is serving 38 families in El Paso County, but at least 10 more need help.

They’re hoping to raise $50,000 so they can hire another trainer to reach those families and the dozens of kids in them.

“When a child goes through multiple foster families, they learn just not to bond with anyone, and they become more and more independent,” Pastor Doug Anderson of Fostering Hope said. “That creates a child that doesn’t have a lot of conscience because they don’t care about anybody. It also destroys their self-esteem, so making a fool of oneself, getting into crime, drugs, anything is less of a concern with low self-esteem.”

>> Learn more and Give! at indygive.com.