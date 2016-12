COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — FOX21 News and the Colorado Springs Independent are teaming up once again for this year’s Give! campaign and tonight we’re featuring the Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center.

It helps people with physical, emotional and behavioral challenges through the ultimate “horse power.”

The centers offers three types of riding, hippotherapy, therapeutic riding and able-bodied riding lessons.

Staff says getting people with disabilities away from a clinical setting and onto a horse helps build their confidence and improve their way of living without them even realizing they are doing therapy.

“Ive seen kids say their first words on the horses, I’ve seen them get off and take their first steps, just because the core strength and muscle that has built,” said Jamie Harrison, path certified instructor. “I’ve seen kids that don’t want to live anymore and that have tried to commit suicide come up and have a reason to live just because they are here with the horses and they have something to comfort them and something to relate to.”

The center has been in the community since 2008.

