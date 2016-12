COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — We’re highlighting local organizations that need your help as part of our Give! campaign and tonight we’re featuring All Breed Rescue & Training.

Their mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and find forever homes for dogs who are about to be euthanized. They are the only local rescue that provides full behavior and training rehab services.

All Breed Rescue says they’ve successfully taken in and retrained dogs with a number of problems, like Lucy the Dog, whose family had to let her go after the Black Forest Fire.

Later on, Lucy fell and became paralyzed in her back legs.

Her owner now says she’s thankful the shelter didn’t give up hope.

“I’ve had a lot personally going on this year and she’s been a huge lifesaver for me and I mean these guys are so great,” said dog owner Kristyne Schoonoer.

Those who adopt from All Breed are required to take a pet awareness workshop and a free training class that meets your dog’s needs.

