PUEBLO, Colo. — A man suspected of attempting to strangle his girlfriend and assaulting her disabled mother was arrested Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the 4000 block of Nature Center Road around 8 p.m. after a caller reported a woman being assaulted by her boyfriend.

Deputies spoke to the 37-year-old victim, who said she entered the trailer she shared with the suspect to find him very intoxicated.The victim said he became upset when she spoke to him about his drinking and head-butted her in the face, punched her and bit her ear before she was able to get away and run to her mother’s home located on the same property, according to authorities.

The suspect then followed her to her mother’s home, where he tackled her to the floor, hit her and choked her until she lost consciousness, the victim said to officials.

The 65-year-old mother of the victim hit the suspect with her cane in an attempt to stop him from the assault, authorities say. He ran out of the home while she tended to her daughter but a short while later he jumped head-first through a window to get back into the home.

The suspect then grabbed the victim, dragged her by her hair to a bedroom, and assaulted her again, authorities say.

The victim’s mother was injured after the suspect threw her to the floor after she attempted to stop the assault on her daughter.

Deputies arrived and apprehended the suspect. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Alex Bradley Scott, is facing two counts of second degree assault, crimes against an at-risk adult, criminal mischief and domestic violence.