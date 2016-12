COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Here’s a heads up for your commute Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

From 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. there will be double right lane restrictions on southbound I-25 between Bijou Street and Nevada Avenue / Tejon Street for restriping and guardrail repair.

Drivers should expect delays since there may be only one lane open.

Additionally, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. drivers will experience alternating northbound I-25 lane restrictions between Nevada Avenue / Tejon Street and Bijou Avenue for utility work.

Drivers are urged to slow down and pay attention.